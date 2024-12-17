This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

I saw the new Wicked Movie last week and let me just say that I was blown away by how outstanding it was. I was prepared for greatness, but this movie blew my expectations out of the water. I laughed, I cried, I got full-body chills, and I knew from the opening scene that I was about to watch history being made. When Ariana came floating down in that bubble I was SAT, and from that first note alone I knew that she was the only person who could have ever played Glinda. The casting in this movie was absolute perfection. People were questioning the decision to have Ariana play Glinda, but after watching this movie it is blatantly obvious that she was made for this role. I was not watching Ariana Grande, I was watching GLINDA. She put her heart and soul into her performance and it was flawless. I also think that Cynthia Erivo was the PERFECT choice for Elphaba. When she sang Defying Gravity I literally saw God. It was the closest thing I’ve had to a religious awakening. It was BONE CHILLINGLY good. Cynthia’s devotion to giving a flawless performance was evident in every scene. And where do I even start with Jonathan Bailey. He genuinely might be one of the most attractive men I’ve EVER laid eyes on. He was so fun to watch because of his charming portrayal of Fiyero, and because of his wildly good looks. I could have watched him all day long.

Not only was the casting an absolute grand slam, but the music, the set, and the costumes were all out of this world. This movie fully immersed you in Oz, and dare I say I liked it better than the Broadway musical. I saw Wicked on Broadway a couple of years ago and although I absolutely loved it, it did not have the same effect on me that the movie did. I think being able to see the character’s facial expressions up close made a world of difference. The attention to detail, and being able to see more of what goes on in the story is what really sets apart the movie from the stage production. Making the movie two parts was absolutely GENIUS. It allowed them to go more in-depth into the story, and the ending of part 1 left me on the edge of my seat (even though I know what’s going to happen next). This movie was MASTERFULLY created and it deserves all of the hype that it’s getting.

There is no doubt that this movie is wicked good. (I’m sorry I had to).