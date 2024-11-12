Why You Should Go Abroad as Someone Who Is Currently Abroad

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Having spent my entire life in the same house in a small rural town in New Hampshire, I can confidently say that studying abroad has been the most transformative decision of my college life. As a young woman in my early twenties, it offered a great opportunity to step outside my comfort zone and challenge myself in more ways than one. Immersing myself in a foreign country where the native language includes characters from a completely different alphabet has been a journey. I’ll be the first to say it takes time to adjust, however, I wouldn’t have it any other way, and here’s why:

As you might expect, Athens, Greece, is vastly different from where I grew up. An initial wave of culture shock marked my experience in the Pagrati area of Athens when we first arrived. The narrow streets, the even smaller sidewalks, and the speeding Vespas and cars felt overwhelming at first, but I have adapted and am now a participant in the vibrant chaos.

One of the many things I appreciate about Greeks is their warmth and expressiveness. In contrast to the way people move through the streets of large cities like New York City–often keeping to themselves and avoiding eye contact–Athenians are quite the opposite. Here, people take their time to chat with friends they encounter, which creates a nice, inviting atmosphere. Just the other night coming home from getting dinner, I witnessed an incredible scene of people dancing a traditional Greek dance in the park. The vibrant music and contagious energy drew a crowd where friends and strangers shared a beautiful moment.

The dining etiquette here has taken a bit of getting used to, but I’m here for it. Having a meal here is a lengthy affair, strongly emphasizing the social aspect. In the States, we’re accustomed to quick meals so our table can be turned over, but not here, it can take 45 minutes just to get the bill! It’s also customary to receive free ouzo shots at the end of your meal, and if you engage your waiter in conversation, you’re more likely to score extra freebies.

Athenian life moves at a different pace than what I’m used to. People are more laid-back and there is a big emphasis on quality of life more so than anything else. If you think NYC is the city that never sleeps, please make your way to Athens. People here are dressed up and going out on a Tuesday night just because. On the weekends, it is not only typical, but it’s very much recommended not to leave your apartment until midnight as some clubs don’t open until 2:30 in the morning!

While studying abroad can mean traveling to other countries on the weekends, it doesn’t need to be every single weekend. I certainly figured that out as 1) the expenses add up quickly and 2) there is so much to explore in the country I picked to study in. Sure you can feel obligated to travel given the proximity to other European countries and the easy access to trains and planes, but don’t be pressured to. Two or three big trips in addition to traveling within your host country is ideal! For instance, my best friend/roommate, Cayla, and I went to Munich, Germany for Oktoberfest (my honest opinion, and I can speak for Cayla as well, Oktoberfest is overrated), and Italy where we spent some time in Rome and Florence. In addition, we traveled to Mykonos for a weekend. Other than these trips, our school took us on mandatory field studies to the island of Crete and to the Peloponnese.

I know the studying abroad process is long and complicated as you have to get all the correct paperwork to get a visa, but it is honestly the best thing I could have done for myself. As I am sure many can relate, I worked two jobs this past summer to get here and it absolutely paid off. I have focused on myself and have grown as an individual, I have gained more independence, and I have realized how much better my quality of life is when I am in a healthy mental state. I have nothing but high praise when it comes to studying abroad as I know I am exactly where I need to be.