Why We Rewatch the Same Show 10 Times

Note: This article reflects this writers personal experience and is in no way health, mental health, or wellness advice

With so many streaming platforms offering what seems like an infinite amount of shows and movies, choosing something to watch can feel nearly impossible.This always leads me to click right back onto a show that I have seen multiple times before. But why does this always seem to happen?

Predictability: Rewatching the same shows gives us a sense of comfort and control over the content that we are exposing ourselves to. This allows our minds to be at ease, helping us relax as we enjoy the content without putting much cognitive thought into it.

Emotional regulation: Familiar show can act as a coping mechanism that allows us to destress, providing a safe experience in times where our lives may be chaotic. Since we already know how the story goes, we are guaranteed a good mood and positive experience when rewatching. My favorite types of shows to rewatch are sitcoms. They are great for background noise when I just want something on and they never fail to make me laugh.

Nostalgia: Re-visiting movies or shows helps us reconnect with past experiences and memories that may be tied to the time period in which you first watched the show. This could be a show you watched with a family member growing up, or even one you watched during your favorite month of the year.



I absolutely love rewatching my favorite TV shows. The show Friends always reminds me of my mom and my best friend from home. Gilmore Girls allows me to experience the warm and cozy nature of fall. New Girl makes me laugh no matter how many times I’ve seen it. Next time you find yourself scrolling for something to watch, maybe revisit something that you already know and love!