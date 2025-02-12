Why Taylor Swift Was Snubbed at the Grammys

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards on February 2nd, showcased all different celebrities lined up on the red carpet and filed into the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Some famous names and winners of the night included Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter, and so many more. Although all of these names come with great recognition and talent, there is one singer whom I felt did not get the recognition she deserved: Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift was nominated for six Grammys this year. She was nominated for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The idea that Taylor did not win a single one of these categories seems absolutely mind blowing to me. Her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, has had massive success throughout the year. TTPD was the best-selling album of 2024 in the United States, the first album to surpass three hundred million streams on Spotify in a single day, and spent seventeen weeks at number one on the Billboard Top 200. Additionally, Swift was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her song “Us” with Gracie Abrams. This song reached number thirty-six on the Billboard Hot 100 and was the best-performing song from Abrams’ album “The Secret of Us” on Spotify within a day of its release. Through these statistics, it is clear that Taylor Swift deserved to win at least one award this past weekend. The Tortured Poets Department was one of her best albums based on success from her release and I find it very confusing that it did not get the same recognition as her last album, Midnights, which was not as successful.