Why I’d Pick Galway Every Time

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is a reason why Galway won HC Study Abroad’s March Madness Bracket. It comes as no surprise to anyone who has studied there. The charm the city has is undeniable. Galway is the perfect city to study in because it blends years of culture with modern fun. Its location on Ireland’s west coast is not at all isolating, rather it provides an immersive experience and insight to old Irish life. There are so many amazing restaurants, pubs, and cafes, as well as many exciting things to do like visit the aquarium or markets, and jump off the Salt Hill diving tower. I cherished every weekend I had in Galway and can’t believe it’s already over.

Galway is perfect for someone who loves nature and being by the coast; for someone who wants to learn about Irish history and culture; for someone who values immersion; for someone who loves live music and small shops; for someone who loves old music and the same three Noah Kahan songs; for someone who likes small towns with a lot of culture; for someone who wants to bond with their study abroad group; for someone who wishes their grandparents never left Ireland.

I write this as I ride my final bus to the Dublin airport. I can’t help but wonder if this is how my family felt as they too left Ireland, pit in their stomach and tears in their eyes, sad to leave, but hoping for the best in America—thinking they’d return one day. I didn’t think my goodbye to Galway would be so hard. A major chapter of my life is closing and I feel like I’m losing a piece of myself.

If I could do it all over again I would choose Galway every time. Choose Galway and you’ll find yourself in the same city I lost a part of myself in.