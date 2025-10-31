Why I Enjoy Rainy Days on Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I write this, rain pours outside. While I could choose to view my walk to the library this morning as a treacherous one due to the forecast, I actually found myself enjoying it. As long as you have the right clothing items to brave the weather (invest in a rain jacket that actually works!), I’m confident that anyone can have the potential to wake up to a rainy day on campus without a sense of dread.

A rain-filled day naturally results in the desire to be indoors, which is why many students seek refuge in popular spaces on campus. Since this is the case, I ran into more people I know than I normally would as I was picking up my Cool Beans coffee this morning, since everyone is less spread out around campus! Engaging in consequent conversations from spontaneous run-ins is one of my favorite aspects of being a Holy Cross student, but I’ve found that the frequency of this increases when it’s raining outside.

Speaking of desired campus spots, Dinand Library is always undoubtedly crowded on a rainy day. As someone who gains inspiration from those around me, seeing so many students hard at work motivates me to do the same. With this being said, I definitely feel as though I’m more productive when it’s raining outside as opposed to a sunny day; an outdoor Crossroads lunch often turns into a multi-hour affair since I always find myself taking advantage of when we have favorable weather on campus, for example.

Make sure to keep these thoughts in mind the next time you see rain on the horizon! Possessing this mindset has changed my perspective on rainy days at Holy Cross, and hopefully it will help you with the same.