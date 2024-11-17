The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It should come as no surprise that blush is making a comeback in the beauty world!

As someone who always used to leave blush out of my everyday makeup routine, I now could not imagine not wearing blush.

Even our favorite celebrities such as Sabrina Carpenter, are spotted wearing bright bubble pink blush that can be seen from all the way in the nosebleeds of her concert. A staple blush is a must have in your makeup collection! There are so many different shades that will be sure to suit anyone! The color range has expanded significantly allowing for more flattering and pleasing options. Whether it is a natural everyday blush or a blinding hot pink, there are so many different shades for day or night looks. It can be a staple in your everyday collection as well as your going out collection. Blush offers an easy way to add a touch of color and liveliness to the face. It helps to add dimension and highlight to your complexion. Blush is perfect for achieving that healthy glow making it appear as though you just got back from the beach!