Who I Would Like To See Do A Superbowl Halftime Show

Just for starters, I obviously would LOVE for Taylor to do a halftime show, but she is WAY TOO BIG for that at this point in her career. If she were to do the halftime show, it wouldn’t be till YEARS down the road. I’m not even positive that she would ever do one. Although she would give the greatest performance of all time, I’m not putting her on this list just because there’s no way this would happen any time soon. This list is about people that actually might do it in the near future.

Justin Bieber

JB would CRUSH a halftime show. Even though I DO NOT like him as a person, I can admit that he has absolute BANGERS. No matter how much I dislike him, his songs will never not hit. If he sang “Baby” at the Superbowl, it might actually unite America for good. His songs are popular amongst so many different demographics, and this would be a superbowl where everyone would know at least one song. I honestly can’t believe he hasn’t done it yet because he has an insane discography.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus would be soooooo good as a halftime performer. People would literally die if she sang any Hannah Montana songs. Despite her “Bangerz” era, she is still one of America’s sweethearts, and she has so many great songs. She has been an icon from childhood all the way to adulthood, and I think she is due for a halftime show.

Pink

The fact that she hasn’t already done a halftime show is shocking to me. Even though her songs might not be as well known as some other artists, her stage presence and performance abilities will definitely make up for that. This woman FLIES AROUND like an acrobat while singing. The performance quality of her superbowl halftime show would be out of this world, and unlike anything we’ve seen from any other artist.

These three artists would absolutely kill it, and I think their superbowl halftime moments are inevitable. It’s a matter of when, not if.