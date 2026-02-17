Where We Meet at Noon

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Monday, February 2, I was delighted to open my phone to the Grubhub app while walking between classes and see that the weekly special at Green and Grains in Crossroads was the Honeycrisp Salad. My friends and I first discovered this salad during the fall of our freshman year and immediately fell in love with it. The Honeycrisp Salad features romaine lettuce topped with crispy chicken, cheddar cheese, red onion, grape tomatoes, shredded carrots, and honey mustard dressing. Students can also customize it with additional toppings like pumpkin seeds, Granny Smith apples, fresh beets, peppers, or hard-boiled eggs. For just one meal swipe, it offers the perfect balance of sweet and savory, making it a light yet satisfying lunch option. Since it’s usually only a limited-time option on the menu, I’ve been taking full advantage of it by ordering it every day this week.

Regardless, Crossroads is my go-to lunch spot on campus. No matter what time of day I go, I always run into a friend, a professor, or a classmate. The music is upbeat and the staff is always very friendly, punctual, and courteous. My friends and I enjoy sitting at a large rectangular table, laughing, and catching up before returning to studying and attending classes. Crossroads also features other menu items such as burritos, rice bowls, sandwiches, wraps, soups, and quinoa bowls. They also offer complimentary chips and fountain drinks. It has become a hub for student run clubs and organizations to set up pop up booths regarding their group’s mission, as well as giving out free merchandise and complimentary food. Additionally, there are a few tables in the back where students have the opportunity to play a competitive game or two of pool during the day or late at night. Due to this year’s renovations, the atmosphere is bright, the seating is comfortable, and the lunch spot invites students to relax there.