Social media has become the most prominent form of communication in our society. We are known to be the first generation to deal with the complex phenomenon of our social lives revolving around our phones. Every generation before us has always dealt with face-to-face interactions in every situation, including our parents. So, who do we turn to when we need advice? How do we balance our lives? How do we know when to put away our phones?

In my experience, social media and screen time has had a consistent pattern in my life – and that is a pattern of anxiety. In general, for me, social media has constantly been a form of distress. Knowing when to put my phone down has taken me a long time to develop as a habit.

Often, we feel obligated to constantly check our social media, whether it be our Snapchat, Instagram, or text messages. Checking our phones has become our way to pass time – when walking to class, or sitting in your room, the constant impulse to check our phones or social media has become a norm. Additionally, repeatedly checking our phones for messages from friends can seem inevitable. Acknowledging these issues but prioritizing your mental health is the most important thing to remember. If you find that your phone is causing you immense distress, turn it off, or leave it in a different room.

It has taken me a long time to come to terms with how my phone impacts my everyday life and peace of mind. I have found that even when I have nothing to do, resisting the urge to pick up the phone and scroll has helped me. Instead, watching a TV show, or movie, reading a book, getting exercise, organizing my room, or taking a nap has had a much greater impact on my mental health and well-being at large. Whenever I find myself feeling overwhelmed, I remember to put my phone away and do something else.

I highly encourage you to do the same and monitor your screen time. It takes practice and discipline, but in the end, you will notice yourself becoming more aware of your present moment and feel more alert.