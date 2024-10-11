What’s On My Playlist?- Fall Edition 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

As the leaves turn and the air cools, autumn introduces the season for introspection, cozy moments, and slowing down. Creating the perfect fall playlist can capture this mood, blending nostalgia, warmth, and a hint of melancholy. Whether you’re getting a late night study session in or enjoying a walk through the crisp autumn air, here’s a guide to curating a playlist that sets the tone for the season.

A great place to start is with Taylor Swift’s Evermore album. Swift’s lyrical storytelling and moody folk-inspired sound offers a perfect backdrop for fall. Tracks like “Willow”, “Champagne Problems”, and “Ivy” evoke an introspective vibe, making them ideal for quiet afternoons spent reading or journaling.

For a touch of timeless classic rock, add Fleetwood Mac’s Rumors to your playlist. Songs like “Dreams” and “Landslide” provide a sense of nostalgia and emotional depth while complementing the season’s reflective nature with the soft-rock sound. “Landslide,” in particular, speaks to change and growth, themes that resonate with the natural transformation of autumn and further highlight the experience of the first-semester of college.

To round out your fall playlist, consider including Bon Iver’s For Emma, Forever Ago for its raw, atmospheric sound. Tracks like “Skinny Love” and “Re: Stacks” are hauntingly beautiful and perfect for a rainy fall day. While additionally, Hozier’s Wasteland, Baby! or Hozier can add a mix of upbeat and soulful melodies to balance the mood for the turning leaves.

A thoughtfully curated fall playlist should encapsulate the essence of the season—evoking a sense of nostalgia, warmth, and quiet reflection. With artists like Taylor Swift, Fleetwood Mac, Bon Iver, and Hozier setting the tone, your playlist will be the perfect companion for embracing the beauty of fall and enhancing the autumn experience.