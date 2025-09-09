What To Know Before You Go Abroad

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am approaching the end of my semester abroad in Rome, Italy. This has genuinely been one of the best experiences of my life, and I feel so grateful to have lived and experienced a whole new way of life for the past few months. I could go on for hours about my love for Rome, and if you are thinking of studying abroad, go to Rome. But no matter where you go, here are some of my tips to know before you go, just to make your semester that much better!

Get to know your host city before you book a trip every weekend.

It is totally normal to feel the need to see every possible city near you during your time abroad. However, that is not what studying abroad is truly about. You are there to live in a new city, to spend your time there and truly get to know the people, the culture, and feel like you are a local. When you travel away every weekend, you are missing out on the time in your own host country. I definitely traveled to a lot of amazing places, but I am happy to say I prioritized not being gone every weekend. Studying abroad is not all about showing off on Instagram or getting as many countries on your list as humanly possible. It is about immersing yourself in the culture of the city you chose to live in for a handful of months. So do yourself a favor and immerse yourself. You do not want to look back and wish you had more time in your country. You can always go on vacations in the future, but it is a lot less likely that you will have the luxury to have an apartment at home in a foreign country.

Make a list of all your expected expenses, and then double it.

Ok, maybe doubling it is dramatic, but trust that you will spend more than you anticipate. Especially if you are traveling a lot. There are unexpected costs, and you need to be prepared for that. Plan smart and do not overestimate the money you have, especially if there is not a great backup plan. Cook for yourself during the week and be smart with your purchases. But don’t hold back and not let yourself buy a cute trinket or get that fun cocktail. You are abroad and for your time in college, this is the most expensive semester you will have. So let yourself enjoy it, but make sure you can pay for the flight home!

Pack Smart.

This was very difficult for me, and I definitely did not do it to the best of my ability. I brought 2 large suitcases, a smaller rolling carry-on, and a bag that went on top of that and under my seat. These were pretty full, and with buying a bunch of things abroad, I am honestly surprised I was able to fit everything back and bring it all home (A few things were donated and lost along the way). If you bring 2, try to leave the second one half-empty. Some people I know brought very little clothing and purposely went thrifting and shopping in their city abroad for new clothing which is a great idea if you have the money and plan accordingly! Some people also pack duffles to fill and bring home with all of their extra stuff. Lastly, make sure you have a good bag for your weekend travels such as a backpack or small duffle that will fit under a RyanAir seat.