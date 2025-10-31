What To Do With All the Apples You Pick

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hopefully sometime in this fall season you were able to get out to an orchard and pick some delicious apples. However, if you’re anything like me, you might have ended up with more apples than you know what to do with. In this article I’ve compiled a list of some ideas that will hopefully inspire you to get creative with all those apples you picked and not let them go to waste.

Apple desserts.

This first one is obvious, but try baking something with your apples. Although apple crisp and apple pie are the most common examples of goodies to whip up, there are many, many more recipes that incorporate apples, including anything from dumplings to cheesecake. Here is a link to 46 recipes that feature apples and are sure to be delicious.

Feed the wildlife.

I am an animal lover through and through, and I think it’s a great idea to use some extra apples to feel the local wildlife (in a safe manner). This idea isn’t necessarily applicable when living in a dorm, but when you’re at home for a weekend or break, leave some apples outside for some little creatures to snack on. Your visitors might include deer, turkeys, foxes, songbirds, and raccoons.

Apples in other foods and drinks.

Separate from the apple desserts, you could include apples into other kinds of foods, like salads, or make some cocktails or mocktails which incorporate apple slices. My personal favorites are including some apple bits into a fall themed salad (think cranberries, pecans, squash) or making a spiced (non) alcoholic cider with apple slices in the punch bowl to give it even more apple flavor.

Give them out.

Have a professor who’s helped you out a little bit extra in office hours or whose class you love? Have some friends who are hungry? Have an empty dish in your shared apartment or dorm? Hand or leave some apples out for the people who matter to you and surely brighten their days.