“What is ACTUALLY worth your money at Lululemon this Spring?”

From a current Lululemon Employee:

As spring and summer rolls around, I have continued the search for what clothing is actually going to be worth my money this summer. I have been working at Lululemon for two and a half years and have tried on almost every single item. So, here is my list of items that I believe are actually worth your money for your spring and summer wardrobe.

Shirts:

When it comes to buying shirts from Lululemon, I am very picky. I will be the first to admit- I sweat a lot. I sweat profusely, so the fabric better be sweat resistant if I’m going to spend my money on it. My first favorite top for this spring is the Swiftly Tech Cropped Short-Sleeve Shirt 2.0. While I am not a huge fan of the normal Swiftly Techs, the cropped version is my new favorite. The fabric designed for training and running holds up extremely well throughout the day and during my workouts. I think the cropped length is super flattering especially when paired with a cute skirt or pair of shorts for the warmer seasons. My favorite part about this shirt is the color options. While I find most Lululemon tops come in only a few colors, the Swiftly Techs tend to be released in all the fun and hip colors, some of my favorites being Strawberry Milkshake, Larkspur, or mojave tan for my more neutral girlies.

TANKs:

I am not a tank top person. I always try them on in store but I never end up buying them because I don’t love the feeling. I find that they are either too loose and you can see down my shirt, or they are too tight and my boobs are spilling out. I started to doubt that I would ever find a Lululemon tank top that I liked, until they released the License to train Tight-Fit Tank Top. The higher neck on the tank makes me feel comfortable when I am moving around (aka not showing my boobs LOL), the length is absolutely perfect to pair with running or bike shorts, and the side cinch is super flattering. But my favorite feature of this top is the no stink zinc technology, inhibiting the growth of bacteria on the shirt, keeping it smelling cleaner for longer.



Shorts:

Lululemon shorts have been a large topic between mothers and daughters for years. I am constantly hearing mothers telling their teenage daughters that the Hotty Hot 2.5” short is “way too short”. While I do agree with this statement, I totally understand the viewpoint of how the short in the 4” length is too long. So I give you the perfect in between, the Track That High Rise Lined 3” short. This short is the most perfect option for summer. First off, I am a high rise person all the way so I love that they only come in that rise. Secondly, the 3” inseam is a great alternative for those who want a cute short, but also one they can feel free to move in without their bum hanging out. They are the perfect compromise for teenage girls and their mothers to avoid fights in the fitting room. However, the one downside is these shorts are almost always sold out- so make sure you add them to your wishlist to be notified when they come back in stock.

bras/intimates:

My all time favorite Lululemon bra is 110% the Flow Y bra. However, when thinking about the best choices for the warmer weather, I tend to gravitate towards the Energy Longline Bra. Again, I’m a sweater so I find that the Luxtreme fabric holds us better for those summer sweaty workouts as opposed to the Nulu Flow Y fabric. I chose the longline version of this bra for the upcoming seasons because I tend to take off my shirt when I am on a run or working out, so having the longline on with shorts or leggings makes me feel more comfortable and supported when moving my body. When you are buying this bra, be aware that the bra is designed for people with cup sizes B-D- meaning the size of your normal bra should correlate with the size of the bra. For instance, I wear a 32C in regular bras, so the 32C converts to around a size 6 in the Energy bra.

sweatshirts/hoodies:

My recent obsession when it comes to Lululemon sweatshirts is the Steady State collection. The Steady State hoodie is my absolute favorite hoodie I have ever worn. I have it in three different colors at the moment (trust me it’s worth it). This sweatshirt is the perfect oversized fit to pair with bike shorts or a cropped legging. It is safe to say I am absolutely obsessed.

footwear:

Two words: restfeel slides. I was hesitant about purchasing this slide at first because I feel like they can come across as tacky. But these slides are the most comfortable shoes I have ever put on. I will wear my slides to class, to the beach, to yoga, they are so versatile and can be worn literally anywhere and everywhere. The only downside is that the slides do not come in half sizes, so I recommend sizing up if you are normally in between sizes. I typically wear a 7.5 and my slides are a size 8.

accessories:

Last summer the Everywhere Belt Bag was the hottest item of the summer. We would receive shipments of fifty belt bags and they would sell out within minutes. My love for belt bags has only continued to grow since the summer. You know how people have an emotional support water bottle, well that is my belt bag, especially in the summer. I wear it running errands, to games, concerts, and even to the bars. This past season, Lululemon even released a clear version of the belt bag, the perfect accessory for a baseball game or concert. The bags are convenient and stylish, 100% making the list of my summer essentials.