Welcoming Spring: Mix of emotions, excitement for what’s to come, and (finally) sunny weather

As the weather warms up and the school year draws to a close, I cannot help but feel so many different emotions at once. Yes, I am extremely excited about nicer weather and summer right around the corner, but I am also a bit melancholy. In the blink of an eye, my first year at Holy Cross has come and gone. As the spring ramps up, with weekends getting fuller with plans and activities, the walk to class getting nicer by the day, and, of course, my workload growing with end-of-year assignments, my friends and I have bonded over how nostalgic and sad we feel while also feeling such excitement. While I feel like I have really hit a groove––I know my way around Holy Cross now, I have amazing friends, and I have a nice routine going––it is also sad how fast the school year has passed and how soon it is time to depart for the summer. I wanted to write this article for anybody feeling the same mixed emotions as our year on the Hill wraps up.

On a similar note, I feel like living in the moment toward the end of the school year can be challenging—but not necessarily in a totally negative way. As we decide housing for next year, make plans for the summer, and choose classes for the fall, I find myself wishing we were at that time already. It adds to the amazing experience I have had to have such amazing future experiences to look forward to, though I try to remind myself that those times are on their way, and that it is important to savor what we have right now. Savor the nights spent laughing til we can’t breathe, dorm rooms that we started our college lives in, walks around campus as the winter fades away. These, as one of my friends put it, are the “good days,” and, what makes them so good, is that they live forever as memories despite not being able to ever get them back.

All in all, I have really been trying to soak up every minute of the remainder of the school year, and I urge you to do the same. Memorize how your dorm room looks, what your classroom looks like on a sunny day, what songs play at a party, what you and your friends’ favorite Stein Starbucks orders are right now. Soak it up! That being said – also be excited for the fun that is to come, and embrace the warmth, sun, and flowers arriving to 1 College Street before we know it.