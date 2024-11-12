This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Yesterday I was on the phone with my sister, Amelia, who is currently a senior in college. We were discussing our holiday traditions. Every year after Thanksgiving, we make muffins and go Black Friday shopping at our local mall together. We then go home and wrap the gifts we bought and decorate our rooms with the trees and ornaments we’ve had since we were five years old. I was telling her how excited I was for this year and all the holiday activities we will do together over Thanksgiving break and the month-long Christmas break, and how much time we will spend together, both of us being college students on break. Then I had the sudden realization that this will be our last holiday season together as she will be graduating from college and pursuing her career around this time next year. This will be the last year where everything is normal and has the same familiarity as my childhood. As Amelia goes forward with her life and has to miss family holidays as she creates her career and a family of her own, I am afraid of the feeling that something is missing. As she will be missing, and the days of sitting on top of the stairs on Christmas day will become memories. Life is constantly changing but I can always reflect on how blessed I am to have had the best family holidays even though they may never be lived again.