Weekend Fall Bucket List

Fall is finally here and whether you are a freshman still trying to settle into your new home, a senior enjoying your last fall on campus, or you just want some time away from the stress of school on the weekend, here are some activities you can do to make the most out of the season. For starters, you can go for a walk off campus at a park or hiking trail and enjoy some fresh air while looking at the vibrant fall foliage. This is a great way to decompress by yourself or enjoy some quality time with friends, while getting some exercise!

Next, do some festive activities! There’s so much to do in the fall: apple picking, pumpkin carving, hay rides, farmers markets, haunted houses and corn mazes. They’re essential to celebrating the season and a great way to indulge in some fall treats, like caramel apples, warm cider, or pumpkin bread. School football tailgates are also a fun fall activity to show school spirit and meet new people.

For cozier weekends, stay in and watch Halloween movies with friends and make it festive with fall decorations. You can bring in fall themed decorations and comfy pillows and blankets and enjoy your day relaxing.

Overall, the key is to embrace the season however you chose and make the most of it. Whether you are exploring outdoors, cheering on your football team with friends or staying in, enjoy every moment of the weekend. Fall doesn’t last long, so don’t let it slip away!