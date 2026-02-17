Week In My Life as a College Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being a college student can come with hardships of balancing out academics, friendships, clubs, and personal time. I know I find it challenging to fit so many different activities all in one week, or even one day. Even though I do not have a perfect daily routine, I am going to walk you through a week in my life as a Sophomore at Holy Cross.

First, Monday morning rolls around and, to be honest, I am exhausted from the weekend. Therefore, I allow myself some extra time to sleep in. Then, it’s time to wake up and start my day with two classes, lunch with friends, and HerCampus meetings! I always try to get in a workout at some point too. Then, on Tuesday I have a two hour class starting at 10am, so I always treat myself to a special coffee from either Dags or Starbucks as a reward for getting through it. After my two classes, I fit in a workout, homework, and a meeting with The Agency; the marketing and consulting club I am a part of. Wednesday is the most productive day for me. Since I do not start classes until 11am, I will get up early and workout before getting my day started. This is my favorite way to start the day because I feel motivated from the beginning. Then I am off to my three classes, which can always be tiring, so I make sure to have a long dinner with my friends, where we can sit and catch up. Now onto Thursday and Friday, where I might not be able to fit in a workout because I am racing to get my homework done before I can hang out with my friends, but we always need to give ourselves a break.

Although I do not have the most perfect daily routine, I do find it very important to maintain and balance all of the different aspects of my life as much as I can. Whether it is going to the gym, rotting in bed watching a show, or hanging out with friends, it is beneficial to prioritize your happiness and well-being during a busy time period.