We Have Sabrina Carpenter At Home! The Best Halloween Costume of the Season

Sabrina Carpenter has been taking the music and fashion world by storm in the rise of her new album drop and her envious stage and carpet looks. Her renaissance is timed perfectly with the frantic search for Halloween costumes that have begun around all college campuses. Popstar, actress, style icon, the list goes on and so will the compliments you get while wearing one of these chic Sabrina looks. So, I present to you, the unique and stylish idea of transforming yourself into Sabrina Carpenter for the night. And don’t worry, these examples all fit within a reasonable budget for the classic broke college student. These styles range from cozy to sexy and from extravagant to simple, in order to cater to whatever your personal Halloween vibe resembles.

The first step is to find which of her iconic dresses speaks to you the most

The heart cutout

The tulle corset

The babydoll

Next comes her astronomical boots that are unconventional yet make the outfit

The plain yet perfect

The last step (optional) is to add some iconic flare

Glitter microphone

VMAs inspired body sticker kisses

With a little over a month till the anticipated holiday Sabrina Carpenter will surely only become more popular and the wow effect of this costume will grow exponentially. If you want to lean into the Sabrina Carpenter effect even more, I invite you to convince a dedicated boyfriend or guy friend to be the Barry Keogan by your side. A muscle tank and a bandana would complete the look, while also having a clever duo costume. Please Please Please add this idea to your coveted notes app list or well-crafted Pinterest board and use this reference for some impeccable Taste in costumes.

Happy costume hunting and happy Halloween!