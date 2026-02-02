Waiting for the First Real Bite

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A few days after returning home from Holy Cross, after an intense and stressful study period filled with endless hours in the library: studying, finalizing projects, and writing essays, I embarked on a dental adventure……the removal of my wisdom teeth. Since then, I’ve been confined to my bed, largely isolated, as I recover from this barbaric procedure. I write this with eye patches on, an ice wrap around my bruised face, and chapstick within arm’s reach. Lying here, I find myself reflecting on all the foods and small comforts I took for granted before having all four teeth extracted. As a result, I have compiled a list of the items I miss most and look forward to enjoying once my recovery is complete.

A Milburn Deli Sandwich: Located in Morristown and Millburn, New Jersey, Millburn Deli is best known for its generous sandwiches, wraps, specialty salads, and classic sloppy joes. Every time I’m home, I find myself craving their “Gossip Girl” sandwich—thinly sliced grilled chicken breast layered with fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic tomatoes, lettuce, and balsamic vinegar presented on a pressed multigrain baguette. It’s best enjoyed with a bag of chips and a large sweetened iced tea.

Starbucks with a straw and ice: A classic, yet I still yearn for my Starbucks morning trips—hopping into my car, turning on the heated seats, blasting music, and ordering a venti Strawberry Açaí Refresher with lemonade and no berries, even as the temperatures drop. I always head to the Chatham, New Jersey Starbucks, going through the drive-thru and asking for a straw. This location serves pebble ice, which happens to be my personal favorite.

Jersey Bagels: New Jersey bagels are legendary. Thanks to the state’s water and the tradition of boiling the dough before baking, they have a distinct texture and flavor. My favorite comes from the local establishment, Bagel Nosh: a toasted everything bagel topped with cucumber dill cream cheese. The staff is always incredibly friendly, often tossing in extra bagels or baked goods as a thank-you for customers’ continued loyalty. In addition, they sell an incredible Taylor Ham Egg and Cheese (thec), which is a NJ classic.

Trader Joe’s Takis: Trader Joe’s Takis are a go-to snack—fiery, tangy, and dangerously addictive. Ever since I discovered this snack, I have ensured that I have a nice stock both at my home in NJ as well as within my dorm room at Holy Cross. They definitely should be paired with water or seltzer as the flavors are often strong. Regardless, I crave these chips any time of the day.

Buffalo Wings: Spicy buffalo wings are often a fan favorite of mine especially during football Sundays. They are messy in the best way, with a spicy coating that keeps me reaching for more. Ever since my wisdom teeth were removed, my craving for them has only grown. Being limited to soft, bland foods has made the absence of crunch and spice even more noticeable.

Cookies: A warm cookie is awaiting my return. Every night after dinner, I desire a nice sweet treat. My go to cookies are M&M, chocolate, snickerdoodle, hot chocolate etc. They pair perfectly with a nice glass of milk and are just the right amount of flavors and crisp.

Thus, this list serves as a quiet reflection of the foods I’ve been craving while recovering from my wisdom teeth removal, reminding me how easily everyday comforts can be taken for granted. Waiting for the First Real Bite