Valentine’s Voyage: A Weekend in Alabama

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

What were your plans this past Valentine’s Day? Perhaps you had a romantic date night in the Woo, splitting a Volturno’s slice with your sweetheart. Maybe you had a fabulous Galentines’ night in matching pinks, or a self-love night curled in bed with your favorite rom-com.

As for me, I headed down to Auburn, Alabama to watch my boyfriend play in Holy Cross baseball’s series against the Auburn University Tigers. And what an experience it was! I have never been down South, or to a school any larger than Holy Cross, so it was fascinating to see how far the university’s influence spread. The entire town of Auburn was so connected to the university-the school’s theme song even plays when you drive over a certain road!

One of the perks of the numerous connecting flights and Ubers was the warmer weather. On Saturday, I was able to wear a tennis skirt and comfortably walk around without my large puffer coat. Feeling the sun on my skin after weeks of enduring the whipping winds of Worcester was such a refreshing feeling.

Besides the warmth of both the temperature and the locals, and the delicious chicken and waffles, biscuits, and grits I indulged in, the hands-down best part of the weekend was seeing the victory and energy of the team as they won on Saturday night.

Throughout the massive ballpark, the cheers of the Crusader fans and families who had made the trip erupted, seeing the team pile on top of each other in victory, with the biggest smiles on their faces. There was hugging all around-and near tears on my part. Seeing how hard my boyfriend, Gianni, works everyday to achieve his goals in baseball, with dedication and a quiet intensity, always inspires me. His and all his teammate’s blood, sweat and tears truly came to fruition on that field Saturday night.

Overall, my quick weekend in Alabama was a trip I will never forget. I had the opportunity to see the joy on Gianni and our friends’ faces as they just had the time of their lives on the field. I am so happy I went and was able to spend the weekend surrounded by amazing energy and excitement. If I ever get the chance, I will definitely scurry back down to Alabama for some more Southern hospitality, SEC baseball and delicious biscuits!