Valentine’s Day Traditions Around The World

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner! While many associate the holiday with gifting the people you love with chocolates and going to an upscale dinner, for example, there are plenty of unique Valentine’s Day traditions practiced worldwide that may be unfamiliar to you.

Finland: On February 14th, Finland commemorates “Friendship Day.” Instead of prioritizing quality time with a significant other, locals gift their friends small presents as a gesture of love and appreciation.

Germany: If you happen to be in this country on Valentine’s Day, don’t be surprised to see an abundance of pig-shaped flowers, chocolates, and more! In Germany, a pig is widely considered to be a symbol of love and lust.

Philippines: Each year, Filipino government officials host a mass wedding ceremony so hundreds of couples have the opportunity to wed during the Valentine’s Day season at once!

Brazil: Instead of celebrating Valentine’s Day on February 14th, Brazil celebrates “Dia dos Namorados” (“Lovers Day” or “Couples Day”) in mid-June in celebration of St. Anthony, the patron saint of marriage!

Czech Republic: This country celebrates Valentine’s Day as soon as May rolls around, as it is usually peak cherry blossom season. Both couples and individuals tend to visit cherry tree groves on May 1st, as it is believed to be a symbol of good luck.

Regardless of how you choose to celebrate Valentine’s Day, make sure to prioritize the people in your life you appreciate. Partners, friends, family, and even acquaintances all deserve to feel loved on his holiday!

Wishing everyone a very Happy Valentine’s Day!