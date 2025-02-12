The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

The honorary holiday coming up, known as “Galentine’s Day”, revolves around celebrating female friendships. This holiday can be celebrated by doing just about anything that you enjoy with your friends, whether that’s going out to brunch or dinner, watching your favorite rom-coms, exchanging gifts, or doing a fun craft like painting glasses or decorating cookies. One of my favorite parts of this time of year is seeing the different Valentine’s Day inspired products and new releases, which make for perfect Galentine’s gifts for your friends, sisters, mom, or for treating yourself this Valentine’s Day.

Skims:

Every year Skims drops a Valentine’s collection of pajamas and loungewear in a variety of pink and red shades. This year, my favorite item from the drop is the “Soft Lounge Sleep Set” in the cloud candy heart print, which has colorful candy hearts printed all over it. Skims sleep sets can be very pricey, but I think it is definitely worth it to invest in a pair since they are such high quality.

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/ASNhtTxuQ1p-WlDLS3lMmY-VJ1PGo71GpV7MJiagvzkLEWdYDqTQCRNXgZ4f-g8m9hgabcHlx11oC0WTB2nxA9I

Jellycats:

Next, jellycats are such a fun gift to receive, and they recently came out with a Valentine’s collection including a bouquet of roses, a heart locket, a heart bunny, among some other releases as well. An idea for Galentine’s Day is to host a jellycat exchange with a group of friends and see which ones everyone gets.

Rhode:

Another one of my favorite products are the Rhode peptide lip tints by Haily Beiber. They just released a set of new “lip shapes” which are similar to lip liners but claim to be more seamless and contouring than a traditional lip liner. Her products contain peptide, which is a chain of amino acids that soften lips and boost hydration. They would make for a perfect Valentine’s/Galentine’s gift for someone who loves Rhode products!

Anthropologie:

Anthropolgie has a new “Valentine’s Day Shop” which has everything Valentine’s inspired, including candles, jewelry, beaded purses, and sweaters. One of my favorite products in their collection is the Icon Juice Glass, which comes in 22 different designs such as hearts, bows, and fruits. They are perfect for iced coffee, soda, or whatever your favorite choice of drink is.

Alo:

Last on my list of Valentine’s-inspired products is the new Alo color drop in “Sweet Pink.” This color is the perfect shade of pink for anything Valentine’s or Galentine’s related. The drop includes workout sets, claw clips, sneakers, and more. Receiving new workout sets always motivates me to workout and get a lot of use out of them.

I hope this list gives you some inspiration if you are looking for a gift for someone this Valentine’s Day. I am definitely impressed by this year’s selection of Valentine’s Day inspired products and am looking forward to celebrating friendships on Galentine’s Day as well!