This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With less than three minutes remaining in the 2026 women’s ice hockey gold medal game, the United States was falling a goal short to Canada. Their gold medal dreams were slipping away as time ticked on. Determined to win, captain Hilary Knight got herself in front of Canada’s net where she redirected her teammate’s shot, and scored! What an exciting way to end the regular game and enter overtime.

Though the three periods ran out, the real game had just begun. Twenty minutes, three players, sudden death. The vibes of the game became increasingly intense and players were filled with passion. Every American fan sat at the edge of their seats watching their team fight for a gold medal at stake. Every pass, every puck battle and every defensive play felt momentous, as any small mistake could end the game.

Four minutes into overtime, defender Megan Keller received a flawless pass from her teammate, Taylor Heise, taking her over the rival’s blue line. From here, she skated fast and made a quick fake out and passed the puck through her defender. She had entered a clear zone, just her and Canada’s goalie. Skating at the speed of light, Keller backhanded the puck right into Canada’s net!

The United States wins gold! Believe it or not, it has been seven years since the United States Women’s ice hockey team has won a gold medal in the Olympics. Through lots of hard work and dedication they have done it again exciting hockey fans all around the country.