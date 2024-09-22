Underconsumption Core: More than just a TikTok Trend

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m sure you’ve seen it all over your TikTok feed: countless users showing off their minimalist (or not so minimalist) collections of products, clothes, or household items, all set to the lilting, nostalgic tune of “Don’t Know Why” by Norah Jones.

As comedic and relatable as the trend can be for those of us who enjoy staying up-to-date with the newest fashions and products, there is a genuine meaning behind it that is being missed through its social media promotion.

Once I began seeing these TikToks pop up on my For You Page over the summer break, I really started to look at the consumption habits I had been using for years.

I stood by my bathroom sink, scrolling through TikTok waiting for my face mask to dry, seeing many of these “underconsumption” clips. I glanced over at my beauty shelf, with genuinely dozens of different body washes, scrubs, perfumes, and more products accumulated over the years, all unused.

For so long, I had viewed my having so many products as a “luxury” to treat myself.

Don’t get me wrong– I still love self-care and pampering myself with various products.

However, the accumulation of unused bottles and jars I saw that night at the bathroom sink truly struck me. It has changed my mindset of how to pamper myself while also being financially responsible.

If you’re a girl who loves her many products like I do, this may sound daunting, but I promise it’s easier to do than you think. Here are some tips to get you started.

Perform a product inventory. Those products that you never use but always say you will for a certain occasion (you know what I mean)– kick them to the curb. I finally realized I never would use that banana-scented lotion I bought in 7th grade, and you can do the same. When shopping for new products, first consider, do I have this scent at home? I know how tempting it is to stroll through the Target aisles and snatch up that new vanilla perfume (like I almost did last weekend), but try to remember if you already have something similar. Hold off on restocking a type of product until you run out of one! Already have body lotion at home? Wait to buy another until your original runs out.

Taking underconsumption core from a TikTok trend to a real practice in your life is easier than it looks, so just give it a try!