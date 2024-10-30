Tyler, the Creator: Should it be About the Charts?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Within the past decade, the music industry had collectively decided to drop all new music on Fridays. With the recent announcement of Tyler, the Creator’s new album Chromokopia, there has been recent discourse on his decision for his album drop date. The new album will be dropping this following Monday, October 28th at 6AM . Tyler has always been known to like to do things differently but this decision brought back the idea that we could possibly be bringing back weekday music drops. Tyler explains his reasoning in a interview with Canadian celebrity journalist, Nardwuar;

“ I know people think because of the weekend people could listen and stuff and streams go up and the streaming people are like, Oh streams go up on a weekend but I think it’s a lot of passive listening like at parties or at the gym so they’re not really listening. But i think that if you put it out during the week man that commute to work or commute to school you really have that time, you really have that hour or 30 min to really listen”

Tyler is truly just passionate about his creations and just wants people to take time to listen to his work. He goes on to explain why it’s being released at 6AM by saying

“ To work on an album for so long and to put so much energy to it and for it to be released at midnight just seems so disrespectful”. So rather than having people stay up for it and listen to it instantly, Tyler is almost building the anticipation for the album by making people wait for it in the morning. So instead of confiding to the rest of the music industry’s standard of dropping on a Friday, because that’s when most streams are anticipated, he’s dropping when he wants to. With the album being completely composed, produced, and arranged by Tyler, the highly anticipated album will definitely be one for the books. Obviously, streams and recognition are important, but I believe that with any album that has been curated with a lot of passion and energy, it will receive its flowers.