This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently, the “Project Pan” trend has been showing up on my TikTok feed, and I found myself wanting to try it. Although I initially thought this challenge was new, the viral challenge actually started over five years ago. According to the Vogue article “Meet the Beauty Community That Just Wants You to Finish Your Makeup,” this project began with a college student named Tara. Like many of us, makeup was always a fun hobby for Tara, and she would often find herself spending thousands of dollars on it annually. One day, she found herself staring at one of her first-ever makeup palettes and thinking she wanted to try using the entire thing. After two years, Tara did indeed finish the palette and shared a photo of the 12 empty metal pans. Although the concept seems simple, completing the products we buy — how often is this actually accomplished without intentional effort? In reality, the average consumer is not finishing their makeup products.

This mindful approach to consumerism helps us utilize what we already have and be more prudent with our purchasing practices. By trying Project Pan, you may find yourself using products that would’ve collected dust at the bottom of your drawer. Maybe your least favorite mascara would be a great brow gel, or perhaps that concealer you never use could actually become a staple in your makeup routine.

The idea of Project Pan applies not only to makeup but also to other areas. Dr. Regun Gurung, a social psychologist at Oregon State University, notes that “panning” also has some psychological benefits. The concept of completing tasks is something modern consumerism has started to eliminate from our psyche. Eliminating waste feels good, and you will feel a renewed sense of accomplishment. While you have that positive feeling, you are also consuming makeup more sustainably, a win-win situation.

I will admit that committing to Project Pan can feel or be unrealistic in practice, but even trying to complete a few of your products before buying new ones can go a long way. You are building habits and fighting against the mold that society has placed on you. We are constantly being marketed to in such a digital age, with targeted ads and makeup hauls being thrown at us daily. Additionally, makeup giveaways are also a common phenomenon that we enjoy. I encourage you to try out the products you buy or receive as gifts and find uses for them. Even the most minor conscious changes in our consuming habits can make a world of difference.

Little by little, we can live more sustainably.