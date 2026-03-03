Trump Dissed the USA Women’s Hockey Team and I am Livid at the Response

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

ICYMI: On a phone call with Team USA men’s hockey team, President Trump joked, “I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that,” which drew roaring laughter from the men. The president then continued claiming that if he didn’t, “I do believe I probably would be impeached.”

For many, this served as an unfriendly reminder that in the eye of men, women are secondary to them. A TikTok I saw put it best. She said something along the lines of: you can do exactly what a man does, before him, better than him, and more consistently, yet you still will not have his respect. I think that pretty much sums this whole situation up.

To be honest, I’m feeling pretty down after seeing the response online to this obvious display of sexism from members of the sport I love watching and the team I have supported my entire life. As a diehard Bruins fan, I would like to think my favorite players did not laugh at President Trump’s overtly sexist joke, but deep down I know they probably did.

Group-think, or the idea of laughing with your “buddies” in a man’s world, is hard to overcome in situations like that. I have heard many jokes made at the expense of women before, and each time it is disheartening when a majority of people in the room laugh, but then say they did not mean it in private.

It is even worse that players like the Hughes brothers are doubling down. Jack Hughes said “people are so negative out there and they are just trying to find a reason to put people down and make something out of almost nothing.”

Hi Jack! Your line was “I’m sorry.” It is not “almost nothing” to me and billions of other women. I certainly do not think President Trump’s remark and the subsequent laughter set us back by a decade, but it does show how little respect the President and every man who laughed has for women, including you Jack! You are actually front and center of the video!

It is disheartening to hear this remark after the support the women’s team showed for the men’s team. It should serve as a reminder for everyone to call out sexist behavior and misogynistic comments the moment they are called. It should not be my responsibility to explain to a man that his friend’s joke was misogynistic, it’s his job to call that out too. To somewhat quote Sabrina Carpenter’s infamous line from “Manchild:” I choose to blame your dad.

In the wake of the success of Heated Rivalry this is especially appalling. The NHL wants to capitalize on the show’s success–which has a predominantly female audience mind you–yet continues to have the least inclusive environments for players out of all major league sports. This shows why.

Do better USA men’s hockey.

And I would say the same to the President, but he has proven time and time again just how he feels about women. Comments like these from him are not surprising anymore–although I wish they were–but it is the response online that irks me. The same people preaching, “keep politics out of sports,” are now defending the President’s comments and supporting the FBI Director joining the locker room celebration. Can you guys try a little harder to be less hypocritical? Why are men okay with this? Why are men too afraid to stand up to other men? Can they try a little harder to be better toward women?

These may be rhetorical questions, but if you are a man, then it is time to reflect and change your behavior.

Happy international women’s month to my fellow women who do not tolerate this behavior from a man for even one second. I see you. I am you.