Trip to Budapest

As I have been getting used to being abroad in England, I have been lucky enough to start planning trips! This past weekend, I brought one of my new friends with me to meet up with my roommates from Holy Cross in Budapest.

We stayed in a cool Airbnb right in the city center. I will say Budapest has some nicer parts to it and some rougher parts, like any city. We got to try Hungarian food, including Langos and a chimney cake dessert. Both were pretty good. The Langos was like a fried dough pizza with garlic, sour cream, and cheese. The chimney cake was a round fried dessert with Nutella inside and sugar.

We went on the famous prosecco cruise, where you go on a boat for around an hour and pass by the beautiful buildings at night. We had to sprint to the boat, because the Uber took so long we almost missed it! The workers were not very happy with us. During the day, we walked around to see more of the historical buildings like the Buda Castle, and a lot of historical sites from the Holocaust. It was super chilly, so we all had to bundle up. We even got to go to a huge McDonald’s that was called the McDonald’s Club. It was not really a club, but a huge fancy McDonald’s with lights and a DJ. It was really fun to introduce a new friend to my old friends. I am so lucky to have Holy Cross friends who are also studying abroad at the same time as me.