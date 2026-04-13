Trip to Brussels

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As many of you know, studying abroad allows you to travel to so many different places in Europe! My roommate from Holy Cross and I decided to meet up and do a duo trip in Brussels, Belgium! I am currently studying in the UK, while my friend is studying in Ireland.

Brussels is not as common of a study abroad destination, but we heard about people going and wanted to see how it was. Brussels is such a quirky place. They had so many differently decorated things around the city. It is small but very cute and tourist-friendly. There were also Smurfs everywhere. We had no idea Smurfs originated in Belgium!

Belgium is known for its chocolate, beer, waffles, and fries. Naturally, we tasted all of those things. I will say the fries, or frites, were delicious, and definitely something I would have never been able to try otherwise. They came with Belgian mayonnaise, too, which was also delicious. We toured a chocolate museum and went into probably twenty different chocolate shops. If you are a chocolate lover, Belgium is the place for you.

One of the days, we took a day trip to Brugge, another quaint city only an hour away from Brussels. They had beautiful buildings and canals. We also went to a spa in Brugge, which was amazing. For us two, it only cost 240 euros for a private room with a sauna, steam room, jacuzzi, infrared therapy, ice bath, and showers. The experience was amazing, and we felt so relaxed afterwards.