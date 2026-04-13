Trip to Brussels

As many of you know, studying abroad allows you to travel to so many different places in Europe! My roommate from Holy Cross and I decided to meet up and do a duo trip in Brussels, Belgium! I am currently studying in the UK, while my friend is studying in Ireland.
Brussels is not as common of a study abroad destination, but we heard about people going and wanted to see how it was. Brussels is such a quirky place. They had so many differently decorated things around the city. It is small but very cute and tourist-friendly. There were also Smurfs everywhere. We had no idea Smurfs originated in Belgium!
Belgium is known for its chocolate, beer, waffles, and fries. Naturally, we tasted all of those things. I will say the fries, or frites, were delicious, and definitely something I would have never been able to try otherwise. They came with Belgian mayonnaise, too, which was also delicious. We toured a chocolate museum and went into probably twenty different chocolate shops. If you are a chocolate lover, Belgium is the place for you.
One of the days, we took a day trip to Brugge, another quaint city only an hour away from Brussels. They had beautiful buildings and canals. We also went to a spa in Brugge, which was amazing. For us two, it only cost 240 euros for a private room with a sauna, steam room, jacuzzi, infrared therapy, ice bath, and showers. The experience was amazing, and we felt so relaxed afterwards.