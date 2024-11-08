The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

As the seasons change, as the weather gets cooler and the days get shorter, upper respiratory tract illnesses become more apparent throughout campus. The echoing sound of coughing permeates the air as tissues become in short supply in dorm rooms. Freshman flu, Holy Cross cough, and dorm disease all describe this malady. In order to avoid these occurrences, I’ve compiled a list of prevention techniques:

Wash your hands, sheets, towels

Although this seems like the obvious thing to do, washing your hands with soap and water for a full two minutes frequently throughout the day is extremely necessary. Contact with phones, computers, classroom/dorm surfaces, doors, and door knobs are common areas that expose individuals to a variety of viruses and bacteria. Alcohol based hand sanitizer can be used if soap and water are not available. Additionally, antibacterial/bleach wipes can be used to wipe down hard surfaces. Frequent washing of linens and towels also reduces the spread of bacteria.

Hydrate

If fighting off a respiratory virus, hydration can further help prevent bacteria from entering the body by helping the skin act as a barrier. It can also aid in avoiding nasal irritation. So if feeling under the weather, make sure to pack a water bottle daily and use filling stations throughout campus to replenish it.

Self care

Self care is essential for health maintenance. Adequate sleep, nutritious food intake, and exercise promote healthy physical and mental well being, ultimately boosting the immune system. Good hygiene is the first line of defense to avoiding infection before it begins and spreads to others.

Clean your room

Setting a routine in place to tidy up your dorm room can definitely be beneficial to maintain a healthy environment. Swiffering the floor, vacuuming the rug, taking out the trash, and wiping down surfaces with antibacterial wipes is essential. Also, leaving shoes at the doorway, eliminates tracking dirt into the room. Additionally, frequent laundering of dirty clothing/bedding reduces overall bacterial contamination.

Air purifier, fan, open windows

Investing in an air purifier is a dorm essential. It can capture airborne allergens, such as pollen, mold spores, as well as bacteria and viruses. Additionally, it may cut down on overall dust in a room. If unable to use a fan or open windows, an air purifier maintains air purification and filtration.

Get your vaccines

Vaccines provide active acquired immunity to particular infectious diseases. Ensuring that vaccines are up to date is imperative to disease prevention. The College of the Holy Cross offers a Flu, COVID-19, and Tdap vaccine clinic to students, faculty and staff, in order to promote compliance. In addition, the local CVS in Worcester allows walk in vaccine appointments.