Time Change, Mood Change

On early Sunday morning, November 2, 2025, most of the United States set their clocks back one hour in order to observe Daylight Savings and return to standard time. Although we gained an extra hour of sleep last week, the sun now rises earlier, at approximately 6:30am, and sets earlier, around 4:30pm. Falling back into this routine has both its pros and cons.

Earlier sunrises result in the sky being lighter as people wake for school and work. Personally, this bright light helps regulate my morning routine. The sun shining through the dorm window definitely promotes wakefulness. Medical studies have shown that natural light exposure has powerful and positive effects not only on mental health, but also on physical health and general well-being.

On the other hand, dark evenings create a big sense of gloom and despair. As the majority of my classes are in the afternoon, I find myself walking back to my dorm in the dark. Earlier sundown time impacts motivation, energy levels, and mood. Less daylight also limits time spent outdoors and participation in physical activities. The walk to Kimball feels endless and my mind is constantly confused as to what time of day it is. The long nights make the days feel shorter. In addition to the loss of light, November represents a month where nature changes and temperatures drop. The ivy on buildings on campus begins to turn brown, trees stand bare, and the air starts to feel crisp.

In order to combat winter depression, I am making it a top priority to stay socially connected with friends, get adequate amounts of sleep, eat nutritious foods, and prioritize the time during the day when the sun is out!