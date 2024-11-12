This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

If you have scrolled through TikTok over the last few weeks, you have likely come across the “Hear Me Out” trend. These videos have been taking TikTok by storm for about a month now, and they never fail to make me laugh. If you are unfamiliar with the concept, here is what you need to know:

“Hear Me Out” videos refer to people exposing a plethora of figures they are oddly attracted to, as they are generally perceived as not conventionally attractive. In simpler words, you’ll need to convince your respective audience to “hear you out” on your reasoning for finding these individuals appealing or enticing.

TikTok users usually partake in this trend with their friends, with each participant choosing a handful of figures to mention. People have tended to print out pictures of their choices, tape the photos onto wooden sticks, and place them on top of a cake, ultimately resulting in a collage of sorts by the end of the video.

The pictures that end up on top of the cake often consist of a mix of figures that are fictional and nonfictional, with anyone from cartoon characters to celebrities taking up spots on the cake. Most viewers have concluded that the more bizarre the choices, the funnier the TikTok, which is a take that I agree with. Another particularly humorous aspect of these videos is that participants tend to be unaware of each other’s choices until they are recording the clip they will post, resulting in genuine and hilarious reactions.

As mentioned before, this trend is over a month old now, but these videos still come up on my For You Page all the time! With social media being flooded with heavier content lately, watching these videos and even making one of your own is a great way to take a step back, distract yourself from anything that may be bothering you, and have a laugh. If you haven’t heard of this trend before, I recommend you look it up ASAP! You definitely will not regret it!