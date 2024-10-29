This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

As a lifelong lover of all things fashion-related, I know how important it is to try and shop sustainably. I’ve spent years donating my clothes that I no longer wear and I always try to avoid fast fashion. What this also means is trying my best to shop at thrift stores! Lucky for me I have lived my entire life in Massachusetts just outside the great city of Boston and have searched high and low for the best consignment stores in the city. So, without further ado, here are my favorite spots to thrift in Boston.

The Fenway Flea Market

While it technically isn’t a consignment store I still think that the Fenway Flea needs to be talked about when one discusses thrifting. Running from June to October and located a very short walk from the Kenmore train station, the Fenway Flea is the perfect way to spend your Sundays. Stalls have a wide variety of clothes, bags, shoes, and other fun purchases. It’s such a fun place to be and I’ve purchased some really awesome finds!

Buffalo Exchange

I love the Buffalo Exchange because of its fun atmosphere and great selection. Located in Brookline, the store is easy to access from the city by train. I have found some of my best concert outfits there and one of my favorite dresses ever so it is definitely one of the first thrift stores I recommend when people ask.

Vivant Vintage

Just like its colorful, fun exterior Vivant Vintage is full of character and charm. Its jewelry is colorful and eye-catching and the clothes never miss. Located in Allston, Vivant Vintage is about a 10-minute walk from the Boston Landing train station and is a great place for unique finds.

Covet

I finally want to give an honorable mention to Covet on Newbury Street. While Covet is known for its luxury goods and tends to be on the pricier side I’ve always had a good experience with its pop-up bin sales that the store does quarterly throughout the year. If you have social media I’d definitely recommend following them so you know when the sales are because they’re super popular but super worth it. And hey, if you ever are on Newbury Street it’s always fun to check out Covet and just wander around!

So whether you’re shopping for a new outfit for the changing seasons or just looking for a shopping spree I hope you find something good in these thrift spots! Happy shopping!