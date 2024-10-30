The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Thrifting is the “it” thing right now. Influencers and college students alike are running to their nearest Salvation Army, Goodwill, or Savers to strike gold. Thrifting is becoming my favorite “trend” that has emerged in the last few years, but not for the way you think. I love to go thrifting as much, if not more, than the next person. It is a great way to find unique clothing at an affordable price. However, the reason thrifting is one of my favorite forms of shopping is because of its environmental impact. As an Environmental Studies major, I seek out ways in my daily life that I can reduce my carbon footprint, and thrifting is a big one.

In the last few years, we have seen the rise of fast fashion brands including Shein, Temu, Forever 21, Zara, and the list goes on. A fast fashion brand is known for its mass production of the latest trends at a cheap price and consistently having new items on the shelf. On a surface level, these brands seem great, however fast fashion brands have one of the most devastating impacts on the environment. At this moment, the fashion industry is responsible for around ten percent of global greenhouse gas emissions–this means they are the third largest polluters. Due to their mass production of short-lived trends, these companies have to throw out an exorbitant amount of clothing every year. Tens of millions of tons of clothes produced by these companies end up in landfills, whether it is due to their poor quality or simply because that clothing is no longer trending. In 2018, a study was done that showed three out of five of the 100 billion garments produced will end up in a landfill within the year. Further, the type of material this clothing is made up of also causes great harm to the environment. Not only are the sourcing of the materials harmful to the planet but most are made of non-biodegradable chemical fabrics that usually end up in various bodies of water. This is just a snapshot of how fast fashion has impacted our environment.

While there are more productive ways to decrease the ways in which fast fashion and textiles impede our environment, one simple way to stay away from fast fashion brands is to thrift. Thrifting gives clothes a second life and further away from the landfill which can help reduce overall waste. By thrifting the average consumer is decreasing the demand for new products therefore decreasing the amount of clothes–and consequently waste–these fast fashion companies are producing. Further, thrifting reduces the amount of clothing in landfills. There are copious mounds of clothing sitting in landfills–often in poorer countries that have not contributed to this waste–and thrifting extends the life of these clothes which usually take hundreds of years to break down. Finally, thrifting can help reduce chemical pollution. As mentioned, textile manufacturing involves many harmful dyes, synthetic materials, and crude oil by-products, which all contribute greatly to the overall global greenhouse effect which is causing climate change. These are just a few examples of how thrifting can help reduce our carbon footprint.

With all this being said, the greatest way we can reduce the fashion industry’s impact on the environment is to hold these brands accountable. For far too long these brands have been paying their workers unlivable wages and mass-producing clothing that ultimately ends up as trash. This is not only an environmental problem, but a human rights one as well. To do your part, you can call your local politicians and support policies that protect both workers and the environment, you can choose more sustainable brands that are transparent about their practices, and most importantly you can use your voice. Use your voice to call out these brands and to spread awareness to your friends and family, there is always something you can do.

But for now, give thrifting a try, and do not forget to bring a friend!