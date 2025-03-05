This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

On Friday February 28th I am flying alone all the way to San Francisco. This is my first time flying alone, and my first time leaving the east coast. Up until now, the farthest from Worcester I’ve ever been is Orlando Florida. I’ve been there three times, which means I have been on a plane a grand total of six times in my entire life. All six of these times I’ve been with my parents, and it was only about a two hour flight, so it was very low stakes for me. This time however, it is going to be a SIX HOUR ride, and it is coming in the wake of multiple plane crashes in the US.

All of this is making me literally petrified to get on that plane. I don’t even care anymore that I am in the middle seat on the way there and back. I just want to make it there in one piece without the plane crashing, or the plane landing upside down. I CANNOT be known as the girl who died in a plane crash, and I DO NOT want to end up on the news. I can already see the headlines; “20 Year Old Holy Cross Student Among The Victims Of The JetBlue San Francisco Plane Crash.” That would literally be the worst case scenario but also if I do become a news headline please use the picture on my instagram of me in the blue dress standing by the ocean.

Hopefully I see you all on the other side. Godspeed.