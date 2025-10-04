The World’s Wishlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
What is trending right now? I decided to look into things that are “most wanted” right now. Maybe you can add them to your own wishlist! Vogue shopping was able to tell about what is trendy. If you want to follow the latest trends, then I recommend reading this list.
- Leather jackets: I think these are really cute for going out to dinner or being out at night
- Straight leg pants: I think the style of straight leg is a good choice, whether its for jeans or actual pants
- Balloon cropped sweater: I’ve noticed short-sleeve sweaters and tanks have been worn a lot recently. I think I’ll have to go them a try
- Shoulder bags: For me personally, I like smaller purses, so I think a shoulder bag is a good size
- Flowy balloon pants: Vogue claims this is a twist to everyday dressing, and plus, it looks comfy to wear
- Animal print: Animal print on clothes is still trending and is fun if you are looking for a new pattern to wear
- Lace trimming: Lace-trimmed skirts or shirts are very classy and stylish
- Midi skirts: The midi length is not fully long, but not a short skirt, so it offers an in-between length
- Leather boots: Leather boots have always been around, but can add a little extra style to your outfit