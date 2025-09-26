The WooSox Are Literally The Best Show In Town

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you haven’t been to a WooSox game yet, genuinely what are you even doing? And yes, I do work there, so some people might think I’m biased, but I had this opinion LONG before I got a job there. It is literally SO FUN, and there is something for everyone. It’s also not that expensive at all, and a cheap general admission ticket can still get you some UNREAL views of the field. Let’s not forget the Friday night fireworks, the Saturday sunset catch on the field, AND on Sundays when kids run the bases. There are SO MANY fun things to do here and even though it’s one of the most popular things in Worcester, I still think people sleep on it. It’s not JUST baseball (even though the baseball part is awesome); it’s great food, great people, and just a fun night out. As both a fan and an employee, I have never not had a good time at Polar Park. I better NEVER hear anyone say that Worcester is boring, or that there is nothing to do here, because that is FALSE. There is so much to do, and a WooSox game is one of the most fun, and most affordable, activities out there. Do yourself a favor and go to a WooSox game. The season is almost over so if you can’t make it this week, GO TO THE GAMES NEXT SEASON I PROMISE IT WILL BE WORTH IT AND YOU WILL HAVE FUN.