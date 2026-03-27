The Women Who Changed the World and are Still Changing the World

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The phrase “most influential woman” often brings up a mix of activists, icons, or trailblazers, but the world we live in today has been shaped by far more than one single name. Our world has been impacted by a long history of women challenging norms to inspire change. What these women have in common is their ability to shape how we live, think, and see the world today. From the fight for basic rights, to redefining cultural norms, these women have not just made history, they are still actively shaping our present. As we close out March, it is important to recognize the achievements, courage, resilience, and strength that women have shown throughout history, creating a lasting impact for generations to come.

The story of modern Women’s Rights begins with the Suffragist Movement, which involved a group of activists who organized, protested, and fought for gender equality across the nation. These women refused to live in a country where their voices were not heard, allowing for the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920. Today, every woman who exercises their civic duty is carrying on the legacy that created visibility, and respect for women in the United States.

The same fight for equality is reflected nearly one hundred years after the Suggragist movement, as it continues with global figures such as Malala Yousafzai. After surviving a targeted attack for attending school, Malala became a prominent activist for female education worldwide by being a symbol of resilience, reminding the world that education is the key to change. She has since become the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, and continues to fight for equal access to education today.

In the United States, the fight for gender equality under the law was spearheaded by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. In her career, she has challenged landmark cases of gender discrimination, from women’s access to reproductive care to establishing that the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection clause protects women’s rights by prohibiting gender discrimination in the United States. Ginsberg remains a figure for justice, the legacy of her unwavering commitment to gender equality.

Influence also lives through storytelling, which is present throughout the work of Maya Angelou’s literature. Maya Angelou was a dedicated civil rights activist and humanitarian, serving a lifetime of advocacy. Her influential poem Still I Rise, became a pivotal anthem against racism in the United States, as she describes social justice, and identity. Angelou’s legacy remains a testament to the power of storytelling, as she blends literature with activism, and her work is still being taught to youth in schools today.

Today, no woman remains as decorated in athletics as revolutionary gymnast Simone Biles, as she redefined the sport through innovative skills and by becoming an advocate for breaking the stigma surrounding athletes’ mental health. Biles has appeared in three Olympic Games, beginning in 2016, and has won eleven Olympic medals, with seven of those medals being gold. Since suffering from the “twisties”, a loss of physical awareness while flipping, during the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, Biles has used her platform to advocate for destigmatizing mental health and for safety.

Together, these women reflect diverse means of creating change and advocating for a cause. I would like to acknowledge that these women are merely a fraction of the women who have led to change, and who continue to influence our society today, Today, we can learn, celebrate, and understand the impact they continue to have on current as well as future generations as they pushed boundaries, inspired change, or even spoke out for the greater good.