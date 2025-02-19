The Tried & True Methods of an Academic Weapon

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Not to come across as conceited or anything, but I do consider myself an academic weapon. Ever since my middle school days when I suddenly realized that getting A’s actually required effort, I’ve been obsessed with academic performance. This obsession has only grown more prevalent with time. While my infatuation with academics might not bode well for my social life, it has certainly done me some favors in other respects.

Disclaimer: I am a strong proponent of the idea that education is more than just about grades. While I am not going to lie and say that your grades and GPA are insignificant, I believe that education for education’s sake is something people too readily take for granted. Trust me, I get a lot of weird looks and borderline out-of-pocket questions from adults when I inform them that I am a double-major in History and Spanish. The questions I often get include: “what are you planning to do with that?,” “so do you want to become a teacher then?,” “are you going to law school?,” or even, the occasional, “are you Spanish?” The latter question always earns an internal chuckle from me, especially when they follow it up with something like, “if you’re not Spanish (it’s always “Spanish” and not “Hispanic”), why bother learning the language?” as if it is not the second most prevalent language in the United States. Okay, I sense myself going on a tangent. My point is: I study these subjects because I genuinely find pleasure in them. Believe it or not, my obsession with academics is not just about striving for perfect grades but also about making the most of the classes I am paying money to be enrolled in. I am not ashamed to admit that I find my classes interesting and worthy of dedicating time to.

That being said, below I have listed my tried and true methods for acing your college classes:

Make use of office hours: This is a tip that I simply cannot stress enough. Your professors have office hours for a reason!! If you are struggling in a class, do not know where to begin with a paper, or simply just want to get familiarized with a professor’s grading expectations, SHOW UP TO THEIR OFFICE HOURS. Last semester, I took one of the most difficult classes of my college career thus far. I ended up with an A in the class. I am not sharing this to brag (but feel free to give me kudos if you are so inclined), I am sharing this because the reason I secured this grade was simply because I went to the professor’s office hours consistently throughout the semester. When you go to office hours, your professor often tells you exactly what you should write about for an upcoming paper or will tell you exactly what you should change in your existing draft. Take note of any piece of advice or edits they give you. Remember: this is the person grading your paper, no one else is. TAKE THEIR ADVICE. I was incredibly stressed to turn in my final 10-page research paper for this particular class because I had no idea how to go about it and struggled with making my writing more concise (which as you can see by the sheer length of this article, is still something I struggle with). However, by attending my professor’s office hours again and again, I ended up pulling an 100 on the paper. This is because I took every single piece of advice he gave me during office hours. It’s really that simple. The other positive of attending office hours regularly is that you inevitably develop a close relationship with your professor. This improves your participation grade and secures you an ally for your future endeavors (think recommendation letters, people). Never complete an essay in one sitting: I don’t care if you are the next Shakespeare or Jane Austen. Even literary geniuses have to extensively edit their writing before publishing it to the world. So, for the love of God, please start that essay you are dreading at least a few days in advance. Look, I am not a perfect person either. I just turned in a paper that I completed within the span of two days. However, even when you are pressed for time, I can not stress enough how important it is to take breaks while you are writing. Switch to other homework, eat dinner, sleep on it, go to the gym…whatever you have to do and then circle back to look at your writing with a pair of fresh eyes. It is much easier to spot mistakes and make edits when your mind is refreshed and you haven’t been reading the same paragraph over and over again for the past hour. Even if you have to sit and bang out the first draft all in one sitting, at least revisit it the next morning with fresh eyes. I am not saying this to be annoying, I am saying it to be helpful. Developing this habit can make the difference between getting an Aor a B. Don’t be afraid to study alone: I love studying with my friends just as much as the next college student but sometimes, it’s just not practical. If you have a serious assignment that does not consist of reading, taking notes, or busy work, I urge you to distance yourself from your friends. I promise that they will be there when you get back from your six-hour solo shift in Dinand. Don’t get me wrong, my friends are a hoot and a holler, but that is precisely the issue. I simply cannot focus if every few minutes, my friend is nudging me to show me yet another brain rot Instagram reel. Take some time for yourself, your friends will understand. Talk it out: That being said, if you are studying with someone, I advise you to study with someone who is also taking the class. One of the most underrated forms of studying is being asked questions and having to blurt out any relevant information you remember in response. Not only does explaining concepts out loud help you internalize them, but it also helps you to appreciate their significance and their broader connection to other topics discussed in class. While memorization is important, possessing a deep understanding of a subject and being able to connect it to broader trends is arguably more valuable. Fuel: You can not study if you are running on empty. While the human brain only takes up 2% of our body mass, it uses up to 20% of the body’s energy and caloric intake. In order to think properly (let alone study complex, college-grade subjects), your brain requires about 320-400 calories. It is a little known fact that your brain actually burns calories while it operates. Never enter a study session or God-forbid, an exam, without properly fueling yourself. A latte chased with a Celsius will not suffice. Please eat some actual carbohydrates and thank me later. Take detailed notes: Your professor is not teaching a lecture just to hear themselves yap. In fact, they are probably tired of hearing themselves yap and are silently begging their students to participate. While professors certainly go on tangents, the majority of the time they are saying things of actual importance. So, jot it down. And do not simply jot down what is written on the board or key terms because chances are, when you go back to your notes, you will have no recollection of their significance. Write down explanatory phrases or examples your professor uses in class alongside these terms. Not only will this help you when test time comes, but also when you are writing papers for the class. If you incorporate these examples or phrases into your paper, your professor will surely take note of it. Actually do the readings: Even if you have to skim them right before class, try your best to complete assigned readings. This will do wonders for your participation grade. Obviously, if you have no idea what class is about on a given day, you will likely not have anything valuable to contribute to class discussion. However, if you come to class prepared, you can wow your professor and fellow classmates with what you retained from the readings. Of course, you should participate in moderation and avoid becoming the pesky know-it-all but a few times each class, you should get a word or two in. If you actually come prepared for class, you have no reason to be afraid of your answer being wrong. Also, believe it or not, if you actually do the assigned readings for a class, you will understand the concepts you are learning at a much deeper level than you would if you rely on Sparknotes. Reading the assigned materials is worth the extra time and will dramatically improve your scores on papers and exams. I rest my case.

That’s all folks. Remember: academic performance is not the be all, end all of your existence. However, if you are looking to make an academic comeback this semester and are unsure where to start, try out these strategies. Best of luck to all who are currently battling midterm anxiety. I feel you. In the words of the cinematic masterpiece, High School Musical 2, we are truly all in this together.