When November rolls around and the campus trees start to lose their leaves, there is one tradition that is perfect for getting into the Thanksgiving spirit: A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. The nostalgic short film created by Charles M. Schulz follows Charlie Brown after Peppermint Patty accidentally volunteers him to host a delicious Thanksgiving feast for all of their friends.

The 1973 classic remains special to this day and reminds viewers that the best Thanksgiving does not revolve around the perfect meal; rather, it implores them to show up for those who matter. Charlie Brown’s iconic dinner included toast, popcorn, jelly beans, and pretzels, which are not traditional Thanksgiving Day foods, but they capture the heart of the holiday: the idea that effort and care matter more than any perfect menu.

During the film, Snoopy, the beloved beagle, performs a chaotic prep sequence for the meal, which adds a lighthearted comedic layer that everyone can enjoy. These moments capture the true spirit of the film, and remind us that even the most frantic preparation can lead to great memories being formed with friends and family.

The holiday special ends on a warm feeling as the gang travels together to Charlie Brown’s grandmother’s house, which reinforces the idea that celebration can be created in many forms, and is still meaningful. For college students, especially those who might be navigating difficulties in their Thanksgiving plans, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving offers a sense of comfort as well as assures that the heart of the holiday lies in connection, and maybe sometimes popcorn and jelly beans.

Overall, the timeless charm of A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving still remains a holiday favorite and touches the hearts of viewers today. Happy Thanksgiving!