The Swamp Princess Takes Home a Grammy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

The Grammys occurred last weekend, arguably one of the best in a while. I specifically want to highlight one award: Rap Album of the Year. With rap being a predominantly male-dominated field, many people were surprised when this year’s winner was announced as Florida-born rapper Doechii with her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal. Doechii is now one of only three women ever to receive this award.

Doechii has been in the rap game for a few years and has had a few hit songs, but she never really got the recognition she deserved. Within the rap industry, she was often compared to Kendrick Lamar due to her deep storytelling and creative flow. So, it wasn’t that she wasn’t recognized for her talent—she was just a hidden gem. However, within the past two years, she has upped her game and has even had the chance to showcase her talents on features and her Grammy-winning mixtape.

The best part of Doechii receiving this award is that she was confident she could win Best Rap Album. She showcased her confidence by dropping Nosebleeds shortly after the Grammys. The song calls out all her haters and those who questioned her win. The interlude of the song replicates Kanye West’s quote after he won his Grammy. With the fact that she was able to win a Grammy solely off of a mixtape, I do not doubt Doechii’s talent and know that this is only the beginning of her rise to stardom.