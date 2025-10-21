The Sunday Reset That Feels Like a Reset

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is something sacred about Sundays in college. It is the one day that does not belong to your professors, and the one night of the weekend where a party isn’t waiting. It is yours. A Sunday reset doesn’t need to be a 15 step routine to be effective. All it takes is taking the time to do a few small things that make you feel calm, organized, and prepared for the week ahead. Here are the fool proof ways to have a perfect Sunday reset:

Start with the basics:

Clean your space, not excessively, but just enough. Toss in your laundry, make your bed with fresh sheets, and declutter. You don’t need to deep clean to feel replenished, but a simple 20 minute tidying can shift your mood, and set you up for a productive day.

Next, romanticize your morning:

Pick up your go-to drink; a coffee, chai, whatever feels like you. Open your blinds, do some skincare, and center yourself in the morning. If journaling helps you slow down, write a small reflection from your past week, and something you hope comes from this coming week. You don’t need to get deep, it’s more about grounding yourself before the next week starts.

Then, take care of your mind:

Take a break from your phone and social media for a while. Go to the gym or go on a short walk. Enjoy a light-hearted podcast or your favorite playlist. Productivity isn’t the goal yet, just take the time to recharge.

Once you are reset, do some light planning:

Check your syllabus and calendar, and plan out your week. Make note of your major events or assignments that need to be a priority for your week. Maybe stock up on any snacks or materials you may need throughout your week.

Finally, end your day softly:

Put your phone on DND, put on your favorite sweats, and watch a comfort show. Allow yourself to fully unwind, and go to bed early to wake up refreshed for your week.

A Sunday reset is not about achieving perfection; it’s about giving yourself space to slow down and start your new week on a fresh basis.