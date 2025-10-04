The Stars bring the Heat on Week Two of Dancing with the Stars

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

*Contains spoilers for week two

Every Tuesday night, after a long day filled with homework, extracurricular activities like sports or club meetings, and spending quality time with my friends, I eagerly sit down to watch ABC’s popular dancing competition, Dancing with the Stars. The show features a diverse lineup of celebrities including hit TV personalities, incredible singers, and decorated athletes. These seventeen stars are paired with one professional dancer and test each week by performing a routine to compete for the highest judges’ scores and audience member votes. Each week, a different star is eliminated and they’re all vying for the coveted Mirrorball trophy.

Week two of the competition featured various dances for the theme “One Hit Wonder” with stars performing routines to songs that skyrocketed to popularity. Amongst these included: Andy Richter with his partner Emma Slater performing to “It’s Raining Men” by The Weather Girls, Jen Affleck with her partner Jan Ravnik taking on the hit “Take On Me” by A-Ha, Whitney Leavitt with her partner Mark Ballas performing too “Play That Funky Music” by Wild cherry, and closing out the night Scott Hoying performed with his partner Riley Arnold to the hit “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” by Eiffel 65.

The exciting mix of songs that compelled the audience members to dance along, created a strong night of competition on the ballroom dance floor. On social media, fans raved over Robert Irwin’s incredible Tango, Dylan Efron’s iconic “samba rolls”, Alix Earl’s signature dance move, Jordan Chile’s Olympic-level straddle jump, and Jen Affleck’s homage to her start on TikTok through her viral counter videos. This week’s shocking moments included Baron Davis’ surprisingly low scores, as well as Scott Hoying’s noticeable improvements from last week.

During week one of the competition, there was no elimination, therefore, the previous week’s scores were combined with the current scores. Rounding out the night, Robert Irwin as well as Whitney Leavitt were tied for first place with their respective partners, with a combined score of thirty-seven out of fifty from the judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

Unfortunately, this week was double elimination week on Dancing with the Stars, which means that the two stars with the lowest accumulation of audience votes as well as judges’ scores would be eliminated from the competition. In a suspenseful moment, it was announced that the bottom three couples were: Corey Feldman with his partner Jenna Johnson, Hilaria Baldwin with her partner Gleb Savechenko, and Barron Davis with his partner Brit Stewart. Unfortunately, Corey and Jenna, as well as Baron and Britt were eliminated from the competition.

With the competition becoming more intense as the weeks go on, audience members look forward to next week’s TikTok night to pay tribute to the platform skyrocketing the show’s popularity. Audience members can tune into the show at 8:00 pm on ABC or live on Disney+.