The Simple Joys of Snow Days

Sunday brought 30 inches of snow, bone-chilling winds, and cozy times with friends. While the weather outside was not ideal, the memories I made with some of my best friends were more than worth it.

That morning, my roommate and I slept in with the comfort of knowing that our Monday classes were already cancelled. When we woke, we quickly texted our friends to make plans for the day. Our sole commitment was watching the Patriots game at 3:00, something we were all eagerly anticipating. After a late breakfast in Cool Beans, my friends and I trudged through the snow to the Lehy common room, where we set up camp for the day. After a lot of confusion, we finally got the projector to work and watched the Patriots game with an abundance of snacks.

After the huge win, we turned on a movie, “The People We Meet on Vacation,” and relished in the comfort of each other’s company. As we made our way back to our rooms, I couldn’t help but feel grateful for the slower pace amidst a busy first week back.

The next morning was a slow one, as I soaked up the child-like joy of a true snow day. Scouring through the recycling on our floor, my roommate and I found a TV box and decided to turn it into a makeshift sled. Pulling on my snowpants and snowboats, I felt the all too familiar feeling of excitement that I felt as a kid. My friends and I trekked through the snow to Wheeler, where we met up with more of our friends and spent our evening sledding down the hill.

While my weekend was quite simple and slow, I was able to reflect on the joy that comes from quality time with friends and the opportunity to take a step back from my daily routines. Here’s to hoping for another snow day in our future on the Hill!