The Season of Green

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In celebration of St. Patrick’s day, the color green will begin to pop up all around campus. Green t-shirts with funny sayings, clover paraphernalia, and Lucky Charms boxes will get everyone in the spirit. The St. Paddy’s parade in Boston attracts thousands of people forming a sea of green that lines the streets for miles. Backpacks, beads, banners, and even food and drinks take on the festive color, making it feel as if the world has been dipped in shades of green.

Green not only is the classic color of St. Paddy’s day also represents nature, growth, renewal, and stability. As the snow begins to melt, shades of green grass slowly return, bringing color back to campus. Pretty soon the lush bright green ivy will reappear on every building signifying our much needed transition back into spring.

Feelings of calm, harmony, and safety are all associated with the color green. As we get back into the swing of our usual class routine filled with assignments and exams, think about the green that surrounds you. Hopefully it can help bring peace and balance to your mind.

Whether it’s the return of the grass, the trees beginning to show new leaves, or the flashes of green on St. Paddy’s Day, the color can serve as a reminder to slow down and take a deep breath. Even during those busy weeks of the semester, the small moments of green around campus can offer a sense of refreshment and renewal.