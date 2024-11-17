The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re like me, getting homework done can feel almost impossible without some form of motivation. Throughout school, procrastination was my constant companion. I could always find ways to delay starting my work until the last minute, simply because getting myself to sit down and focus seemed so daunting. By senior year, though, I realized I needed to change my habits to make college more manageable. Over time, I experimented with different study techniques, but the one that made the biggest difference was the Pomodoro Method.

The Pomodoro Method involves breaking study time into 25-minute intervals, each followed by a 5-minute break. This structure allows you to reset and stay refreshed, preventing burnout from long, continuous study sessions. Knowing I’d get a small break after each 25-minute block made it easier to start working, as I had a clear reward to look forward to. These breaks kept my focus sharp and boosted my motivation because I felt productive without feeling overwhelmed.