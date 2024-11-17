Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
If you’re like me, getting homework done can feel almost impossible without some form of motivation. Throughout school, procrastination was my constant companion. I could always find ways to delay starting my work until the last minute, simply because getting myself to sit down and focus seemed so daunting. By senior year, though, I realized I needed to change my habits to make college more manageable. Over time, I experimented with different study techniques, but the one that made the biggest difference was the Pomodoro Method.

The Pomodoro Method involves breaking study time into 25-minute intervals, each followed by a 5-minute break. This structure allows you to reset and stay refreshed, preventing burnout from long, continuous study sessions. Knowing I’d get a small break after each 25-minute block made it easier to start working, as I had a clear reward to look forward to. These breaks kept my focus sharp and boosted my motivation because I felt productive without feeling overwhelmed.

To get started with the Pomodoro Method, I usually sit at my desk free of distractions, no phone, no unrelated tabs open, until I’m bored enough that schoolwork feels like the best option. Once I begin, the rhythm of 25 minutes on and 5 minutes off helps me stay consistent, and the frequent breaks keep me from feeling drained. The Pomodoro Method has been a game changer, making even the toughest tasks seem manageable and helping me build better study habits for college.

