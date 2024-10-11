The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are some days (and even weeks) when you just don’t feel like your best self. Maybe you’re exhausted from late nights working in the library, or you’re frustrated with a grade on a paper, or you’re simply feeling a bit overwhelmed and struggling to get out of bed. Trust me, I’ve been there. It can be easy to wish things were a little less challenging. Whenever I find myself saying things like “I don’t feel like working on this assignment” or “I really don’t want to go for a run today”, I try to catch myself and change the way I’m thinking about the situation.

I don’t have to go to class, I get to learn new things at an incredible college with amazing professors and classmates. There are lots of people who aren’t lucky enough to receive higher education, but I am, and I’m grateful for that.

I don’t have to walk all the way from my dorm to the dining hall, I get to have access to multiple nutritious meals every single day. They’re all prepared for me, and I don’t have to worry about not knowing when the next time I’ll be able to have a full meal is.

I don’t have to get out of my warm and cozy bed in the morning, I get to have a good night of sleep in a safe and secure place. And I get to see my friends and start my day with a coffee!

It’s definitely not always easy to do in the moment, but I’ve found that having an “attitude of gratitude” helps with my happiness and mental health in the long run. So next time you don’t want to do something, switch it up and try saying “I get to”!