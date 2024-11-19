This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

If any readers have seen me at various HerCampus events, or have seen my social media posts promoting our chapter, you might think that I am solely Miss Everything HerCampus. As much as I adore my membership in HerCampus, I am also involved in other organizations on the Hill.

This year, I have taken on the role of Treasurer of the Campus Activities Board, responsible for managing the organization’s finances as well as overseeing all Music Committee Events. Joining CAB and taking on a leadership role in planning campus events was originally a bid to boost my self-esteem. Caught up in a concept of my self-worth that largely revolved around my academic performance and frivolous things, such as my appearance, I wanted to plan events to bring Crusaders together that I could be proud of. I hoped I could gain a self-confidence boost from these efforts, and also that I would be able to create programming that gave everyone on campus an opportunity to have fun and feel included.

This past Friday, along with my fellow CAB members, I hosted the Pop Princess Party event in Crossroads, and I feel it accomplished just that. I spent weeks planning the event, which was themed around Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Olivia Rodrigo. The party featured song bingo, friendship bracelet making, singer coloring pages, and games, along with singer-themed mocktails- “The Vampire”, “Lavender Haze”, “The Espresso”, and “The Pink Pony”, with pizza “hot to go”.

One of the greatest joys of my year so far has been getting to see the joy and excitement people can get out of the events I plan, whether it was watching a crowd of Crusaders singing to “Yellow” by Coldplay on the Hoval during Band Night, or watching attendees jump up in excitement on Friday when they won song bingo and got to pick out a poster prize. Being able to provide my campus community with events that can bring them a smile or a happy memory of times on the Hill warms my heart in a way I can’t explain, and I hope I can continue these efforts throughout the year.

To anyone reading this, I encourage you to keep engaging with CAB by attending our meetings, which can be found on myHC, or attending our events and experiencing a night of carefully curated fun with your fellow Crusaders!