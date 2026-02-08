This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day has easily always been one of my favorite smaller holidays. From handing out Hello Kitty themed valentine cards in elementary school to now having Galentine’s with my housemates on Caro Street, I have never been one to turn down an excuse for a celebration or hesitated to show my appreciation for those around me.

The holiday is the perfect pick me up right in the middle of Feburary–following the much larger festivities of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s, it is refreshing to celebrate something in a low maintenance way. It’s also not getting any warmer in the Northeast, so it’s nice to have something to look forward to (other than counting down the days until the sun sets after 5 p.m.).

Side note: I’m writing this as someone who is very single. I’ve celebrated Valentine’s Day with two separate boyfriends in the past and I’ve celebrated with my fellow single friends, and if I had to decide between the two I would pick my friends every time over. This year, my house is having a Galentine’s dinner and pregame a few days before the actual day, then my single friends and I are going to go out and most likely see all of the other single people in Worcester while others are with their significant others. Which I’m completely content with!

Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to remind someone you love them! So send a letter or multiple: to your parents, your grandparents, your siblings, or even leave a note for your roommate. It is such a simple way to make someone’s day, and such a thoughtful, long-lasting gesture. Remember to appreciate the people you love in your life this Valentine’s Day–especially if you are single!